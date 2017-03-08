Mike Flynn Registers as a Foreign Agent With DOJ for Turkey Work During Trump Campaign

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn registered with the Justice Department as a foreign agent for his lobbying work linked to the Turkish government, according to paperwork filed Tuesday. Just weeks after Flynn was ousted from the Trump administration, the early Trump supporter and campaign adviser registered with Justice Department's Foreign Agent Registration Unit for lobbying his firm—Flynn Intel Group Inc.—did on behalf of Inovo BV, a Dutch consulting company owned by a Turkish businessman with ties to Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Flynn’s firm took on the Inovo job late in the campaign, in late August, and was paid $530,000 for consulting work on behalf of the company during the final stretch of the presidential campaign. “The new documents show Inovo wrote six-figure checks to Flynn's firm in September and October as he served as a top national security aide on Trump's campaign,” USA Today reports. “The final payment of $145,000 came on Nov. 14, 2016, just days after Trump captured the presidency.”

Advertisement



Here’s more on the filing from USA Today:

As part of its contract with Inovo, the Flynn Intel Group hired researchers to examine Fethullah Gulen, a reclusive Islamic cleric who lives in exile in rural Pennsylvania. Erdogan has blamed Gulen's opposition group for an attempted 2016 coup and has sought his extradition. On Election Day, The Hill newspaper published a Flynn op-ed that called Gulen "radical cleric" and said the U.S. government should "not provide him a safe haven." In its filings with the Justice Department, Flynn's firm said the op-ed was not published at the request of Inovo or the Turkish government but said Inovo did review a draft before Flynn submitted it.

Flynn also disclosed meeting with the Turkish businessman, Ekim Alptekin, along with Turkey's ministers of foreign affairs and energy in New York City in mid-September, according to the Associated Press.