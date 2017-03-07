Another Wave of Jewish Center Bomb Threats Prompts All 100 Senators to Ask Trump to Step Up

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Despite condemnations and appeals from all corners, another round of bomb threats was against Jewish community centers across the United States late Monday night and into Tuesday, forcing lockdowns and evacuations. The threats were emailed and phoned in to community centers, schools, synagogues, and offices across at least eight states and Washington, D.C. The New York, Washington, Boston, and Atlanta offices of the Anti-Defamation League were also targeted, according to the organization.

The latest wave of threats prompted the entirety of the United States Senate—all 100 Senators—to sign on to a letter urging the Trump administration to provide federal assistance to combat the spike in threats of violence. “These cowardly acts aim to create an atmosphere of fear and disrupt the important programs and services offered by JCCs to everyone in the communities they serve, including in our states,” the letter reads. “We encourage you to communicate with individual JCCs, the JCC Association of North America, Jewish Day Schools, Synagogues and other Jewish community institutions regarding victim assistance, grant opportunities or other federal assistance that may be available to enhance security measures and improve preparedness.”

