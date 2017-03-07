GOP Fail Congressman Strikes Again, Says Americans Should Pay for Health Care by Giving Up iPhones

Screenshot/CNN via Twitter

And that all happened before what may become Chaffetz's most enduring moment of Trump-era buffoonery: Claiming, on Tuesday morning during a CNN discussion of the GOP's new Affordable Care Act replacement bill, that more Americans would be able to afford health care without government subsidies if they stopped wasting their money on extravagant frivolities like having a telephone:

“Maybe rather than getting that new iPhone” Americans “should invest in their own healthcare” - Rep. Jason Chaffetz https://t.co/sxWaRohbEh pic.twitter.com/aEWYikdWiw — CNN (@CNN) March 7, 2017

"Americans have choices. And they've gotta make a choice. So maybe rather than getting that new iPhone that they just love, and they want to go spend hundreds of dollars on it, maybe they should invest it in their own health care. They've got to make those decisions themselves."

The average annual health insurance premium for a U.S. family in 2016, by one measure, was $18,142. A new iPhone 7 from Verizon costs $649. The cheapest cellphone that Verizon sells online costs $49. So, let's assume you're the breadwinner for this average U.S. family and that you buy a new phone every two years. By getting the cheap phone instead of the iPhone, you're saving $600 during a period that you'll owe $36,284 in premiums. Congratulations, you're 1.7 percent of the way to insuring your family! Hope you like eating dirt and tree bark.