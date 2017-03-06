The Case for Banning White Male Americans From America

Colorado Springs Police Department/Getty Images

The following is a brief description, intended for insertion into Section 1(e) of the Presidential Executive Order on Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States, of some of the conditions in the United States that demonstrate why its white, male residents present an urgent security risk to the United States.

(i) Whereas research has established that no fatal terrorist attacks in the United States since 2001 have been perpetrated by immigrants or refugees from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, or Yemen;

(ii) And research has likewise established that at least 22 fatal terror attacks have been carried out in the United States since 2001 by white male United States citizens motivated by white supremacist or otherwise extremist beliefs;

(iii) And a survey of law enforcement personnel conducted in 2014 found that "soverign citizens"— adherents of a philosophy with close historic connections to the white supremacist movement—were believed to constitute the single greatest current terrorist threat to the U.S.;

(iv) In light of the conditions in the United States, until the assessment of current screening and vetting procedures required by Section 2 of this order is completed, the risk of erroneously permitting a white male national of the United States to commit a terrorist act or otherwise harm the national security of the United States is unacceptably high. Accordingly, I therefore direct that the residence in the United States of white, male United States nationals be suspended for 90 days from the effective date of this order, subject to the limitations, waivers, and exceptions set forth in Sections 3 and 12 of this order.