Trump Signs Revised Travel Ban Covering Six Muslim-Majority Countries

President Trump has signed a new executive order baning travelers from several Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., the White House has announced. Trump is not speaking publicly about the order and no members of the press were present for the signing, but Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly gave brief remarks about it a press conference.

The latter two items seem designed to make the order more judicially defensible by eliminating concerns about religious favoritism and due process rights for existing visa/green-card holders. (The new order explicitly revokes the first one, which means that—contrary to Trump's earlier statements—the administration will not pursue a reinstatement of the first ban.) The ACLU has already promised to challenge the new order in court; one avenue they may pursue might involve challenging the ban's necessity as an urgent matter of national security by noting that multiple press reports have said its announcement was delayed by several days so that the president could bask in positive press coverage of his Feb. 28 address to Congress.