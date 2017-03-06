Khizr Khan Reportedly Told His "Travel Privileges Are Being Reviewed," Offers No Comment

 Khizr Khan's travel reportedly under review.

March 6 2017 3:39 PM

Khizr Khan holds up a pocket U.S. Constitution as he delivers remarks on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, July 28, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

On Monday, a group called Ramsay Talks canceled its Tuesday event in Toronto, because the event's featured speaker, Khizr Khan, would not be able to attend. Khan, the Gold Star father famous for challenging Donald Trump in an appearance at the Democratic National Convention last year, had reportedly been told that his “travel privileges are being reviewed.” Khan has been an American citizen for more than 30 years.

In its announcement, Ramsay Talks quoted a statement said to be from Khan. “This turn of events is not just of deep concern to me,” he reportedly said. “But to all my fellow Americans who cherish our freedom to travel abroad. I have not been given any reason as to why.” When reached by Slate for elaboration, Khan said he had no comment.

It is unclear what review or revocation of “travel privileges” Khan would be subject to given his status as a citizen. We will update when we know more.  