Longtime Trump Adviser Calls Critic a “Stupid Ignorant Ugly Bitch”

Roger Stone, the political consultant and longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, went on a Twitter meltdown on Saturday night, sending out vulgar and misogynistic tweets to critics. Some of those tweets have since been deleted but others are still in his account, suggesting he doesn’t regret his entire tirade. Stone was Trump’s top political adviser until the then-candidate fired him (he denied that was the case and says he quit). Regardless, he remained a “confidant to Trump,” as the Washington Post described him and has since published a book on Trump’s campaign for the presidency.

The political consultant’s night of horrific Twitter messages began when a Twitter user who identifies as Caroline O under the handle @RVAwonk, asked Stone if he knew “what libel is” in response to him pushing Trump’s assertion that he was the victim of a wiretap operation by Obama. “Bring it! Would enjoy crush u in court and forcing you to eat shit-you stupid ignorant ugly bitch !” he wrote in the since-deleted tweet.

Here are the tweets Roger Stone deleted. pic.twitter.com/2S0mFvKcsu — Lili Loofbourow (@Millicentsomer) March 5, 2017

Stone then directed his misogynist anger toward anti-Trump Republican strategist Ana Navarro: "Really? @ananavarro is fat, stupid and fucking Al Cardenas.” He seemingly doesn’t regret that tweet because it’s still up.

Really? @ananavarro is fat, stupid and fucking Al Cardenas https://t.co/psEHE7etuv… — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 5, 2017

The personal attacks then continued against journalist Yashar Ali: “go fuck yourself, u talentless asswipe.”

@yashar go fuck yourself, u talentless asswipe — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 5, 2017

Not satisfied with the public aggression, Stone went private. “Fuck you, you politically correct asswipe,” he wrote in a direct message to Ali.

Was it something I said? pic.twitter.com/nVxsFUZ0Qs — Yashar (@yashar) March 5, 2017

Yelling at critics on Twitter is apparently a Saturday night well spent, according to Stone: “Just nothing better than calling out liberal jerk offs on Twitter. We won, you lost. You're done!”

Just nothing better than calling out liberal jerk offs on Twitter. We won, you lost. You're done! — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 5, 2017

In the middle of his personal attacks, Stone also admitted that he enjoyed a “back channel” to Wiki Leak’s Julian Assange during the campaign. Stone did delete that tweet but he has made the same assertion before, saying in a TV interview that he had “back-channel communications” with Assange regarding the release of hacked messages from Democrats. On Saturday night he repeated that claim on Twitter: “Never denied perfectly legal back channel to Assange who indeed had the goods on #CrookedHillary.”

If Roger Stone is so sure his actions during the election coordinating with Wikileaks were "perfectly legal," why delete this tweet? pic.twitter.com/pA72zi9R46 — Peter Bondi (@pbondi) March 5, 2017

Stone is one of several Trump allies who are allegedly under investigation for possible ties to Russian officials. He has repeatedly said investigators won’t find anything. “Sure they’ll get my grocery lists, they may get the emails between my wife and I, but here’s what they won’t get—any contact with the Russians,” Stone told CBS News.

A new documentary about Stone, titled, Get Me Roger Stone is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival next month before moving on to Netflix.