Here’s Who’s Called for Jeff Sessions to Resign or Recuse Himself From Investigating Russia
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is sweatin' it out down in old D.C. on Thursday after seemingly getting caught having lied to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing about whether he'd had "communications with the Russians" during the 2016 presidential campaign. A number of Democrats have called on Sessions to resign his job, and even several Republicans have said the issue creates a conflict of interest that should require Sessions to recuse himself from any involvement in the Department of Justice's apparently ongoing investigation into contacts between Russian officials and Trump advisers.
Senators who've said Sessions should resign:
- Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
- Vermont "independent" Bernie Sanders
- Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren
- Missouri Democrat Claire McCaskill
- New York Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand
- Oregon Democrat Jeff Merkley
- California Democrat Kamala Harris
Senators who've said Sessions should recuse himself:
- Ohio Republican Rob Portman
- California Democrat Dianne Feinstein, the party's ranking member on the Judiciary Committee
- Virginia Democrat Tim Kaine
- Trump-friendly West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin (who also says Sessions should resign "if" he lied)
- New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker
- Illinois Democrat Tammy Duckworth
Representatives who've said Sessions should resign:
- Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi
- Maryland Democrat Elijah Cummings, the party's ranking member on the Oversight and Government Affairs Committee
- Florida Democrat Charlie Crist
- New Jersey Democrat Donald Payne Jr.
Representatives who've said Sessions should recuse himself:
- Republican House Oversight and Government Affairs Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz
- Arizona Republican Martha McSally
- Florida Republican Brian Mast
We'll update this list as it, presumably, keeps growing.