Here’s Who’s Called for Jeff Sessions to Resign or Recuse Himself From Investigating Russia

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is sweatin' it out down in old D.C. on Thursday after seemingly getting caught having lied to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing about whether he'd had "communications with the Russians" during the 2016 presidential campaign. A number of Democrats have called on Sessions to resign his job, and even several Republicans have said the issue creates a conflict of interest that should require Sessions to recuse himself from any involvement in the Department of Justice's apparently ongoing investigation into contacts between Russian officials and Trump advisers.