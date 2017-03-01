U.S. Officials Dispute Trump’s Claim That Yemen Raid Uncovered Any Vital Intelligence  

U.S. officials, on Wednesday, again disputed Donald Trump’s characterization of the January raid in Yemen as a success, as ten current government officials, briefed on the operation, told NBC News the intelligence collected during the deadly raid has so far proven neither vital nor actionable. The renewed pushback comes a day after Donald Trump brought up the death of Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens in his address to Congress Tuesday night. Trump addressed Owens’ widow, Carryn Owens, lauding the fallen commando.

The Jan. 29 Yemen raid, which involved dozens of U.S. commandos from Navy SEAL Team 6, was Trump’s first covert counterterrorism operation as president. Despite the White House’s representation of what transpired, the New York Times reported at the time: “almost everything that could go wrong did.” The Trump administration hailed the operation as a success—because of laptops, hard drives, and cell phones that were recovered—despite an avalanche of evidence that disputes that interpretation. First, the real target of the raid was reportedly to capture or kill Al-Qaida leader Qassim al-Rimi. Al-Rimi, the head of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula and one of the most wanted terrorists in the world, either escaped the raid or was tipped off and was not there when the American forces arrived. Second, a Navy SEAL was killed in action, significantly raising the bar on what would constitute a successful mission. But beyond Owens’ death, six other U.S. forces were injured, at least 25 civilians were killed, including many children, and a military aircraft was lost during the raid that reportedly resulted in a fierce 50-minute firefight.