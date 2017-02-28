A High-End Consultant Who Brokers Deals in China Just Paid Donald Trump $16 Million

A big concern about the Donald Trump administration is that his refusal to divest himself from his international resort/real estate business creates a vast number of opportunities for foreign entities to bribe him and/or for him to set U.S. policy in ways that benefit him personally. Eyebrows were raised, for example, when Trump backed off his support for Taiwanese autonomy just days before the Chinese government approved his company's right to use a particular trademark. For what it's worth, the approval seems to have been in the works since well before Trump signaled his support for the concept of One China, but the potential obviously still exists for POTUS to win favorable treatment for future Trump Organization China business by pursuing policies that the Chinese government approves of. And on that note, here's a fun story from Mother Jones about a Chinese-business-world power broker buying an apartment from Trump for $15.8 million: