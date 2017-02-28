 Trump promises to build border wall ahead of schedule. What schedule?

Trump Vows to Start Border Wall "Ahead of Schedule." What Schedule?

Trump Vows to Start Border Wall “Ahead of Schedule.” What Schedule?

Feb. 28 2017 10:48 PM

Trump Vows to Start Border Wall “Ahead of Schedule” Despite Being the Guy Responsible for Setting Its Schedule

Vice President Mike Pence, President Donald Trump, and House Speaker Paul Ryan at the Capitol on Tuesday night.

Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump gave a speech Tuesday night to a joint session of Congress. He promised to do a lot of stuff, but one line in particular stood out:

We will soon begin the construction of a great wall along our southern border. It will be started ahead of schedule and, when finished, it will be a very effective weapon against drugs and crime.
Advertisement

What schedule? There is no schedule. No one has set a schedule, and since this is Trump’s big plan, he would be the one to set it. How can you start something ahead of a schedule that doesn’t exist?

In other news, this post came in well under budget!