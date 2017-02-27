New Wave of Bomb Threats Targets Dozens of Jewish Centers Across U.S.
UPDATE: JCC PARENTS: Pick up for preschool at Walgreens on Pine Island, upper school at Pentecoastal Church @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/eWJSpGf6pI— Erica Rakow (@EricaRakow) February 27, 2017
The troubling uptick in vandalism at Jewish sites and threats of violence against America’s Jewish community continued as dozens of Jewish community centers received bomb treats on Monday. The threats forced evacuations of students and administrators in many instances. The numbers differ slightly among media outlets, as they work to update their reporting, but BuzzFeed had the highest tally putting the number of bomb threats at 28 across at least 17 states. “Local media and police confirmed reports of threats on Monday in North Carolina, Florida, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Michigan, Alabama, Maryland, Indiana, Virginia, Connecticut, Rhode Island, California, Arizona, Washington, and Nevada,” the site reports. “No injuries were reported, and the threats came in the form of a series of phone calls Monday morning, then again Monday evening.”
The Anti-Defamation League office in San Francisco was evacuated Monday afternoon after a bomb threat. In response to the latest wave of threats, the ADL issued a nationwide security advisory Monday. “While this latest round of bomb threats to Jewish Community Centers and day schools across the country again appears to not be credible, we are nonetheless urging all Jewish institutions to review their procedures,” said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL CEO. “Since the start of 2017, we have witnessed nearly 90 bomb threats being called into Jewish institutions—including one recently to ADL’s national headquarters.”