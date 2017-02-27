New Wave of Bomb Threats Targets Dozens of Jewish Centers Across U.S.

The troubling uptick in vandalism at Jewish sites and threats of violence against America’s Jewish community continued as dozens of Jewish community centers received bomb treats on Monday. The threats forced evacuations of students and administrators in many instances. The numbers differ slightly among media outlets, as they work to update their reporting, but BuzzFeed had the highest tally putting the number of bomb threats at 28 across at least 17 states. “Local media and police confirmed reports of threats on Monday in North Carolina, Florida, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Michigan, Alabama, Maryland, Indiana, Virginia, Connecticut, Rhode Island, California, Arizona, Washington, and Nevada,” the site reports. “No injuries were reported, and the threats came in the form of a series of phone calls Monday morning, then again Monday evening.”