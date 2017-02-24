Trump, Now Trashing Anonymous Sources, Once Called People Magazine Anonymously to Brag About Having Sex

Here's a People magazine story about the time in 1991 that Trump admitted he'd called a People reporter named Sue Carswell and pretended to be a spokesman named "John Miller" in order to brag about how many women he (Trump) was dating:

"Miller" told People that Trump "gets called by everybody in the book, in terms of women," had at least three girlfriends in addition to Maples, and was being pursued by both Madonna and Carla Bruni. (There is no evidence that Trump ever dated Madonna, and Bruni responded to the claims by calling Trump a "lunatic" who she'd only met once in passing.)