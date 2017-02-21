Republicans Are Facing Their Constituents in Town Halls This Week and the People Are Angry
Congress is in recess and members are in their districts hosting town halls this week. For many Republicans, that’s meant contentious meetings complete with constituent outrage over the GOP’s permissiveness with President Donald Trump and anger over potentially having their health care pulled out from under them. There have also been a number of sick burns along the way. The reception has been severe enough that some lawmakers have pulled out of town hall events. Here’s a glimpse into of what’s going on at some of the meetings around the country this week.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky:
"If you can answer any of that, I'll sit down and shut up like Elizabeth Warren." - constituent to Mitch McConnell pic.twitter.com/M3hPrVkUmF— Axios (@axios) February 21, 2017
Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley in Iowa Falls:
Many Americans are using the same town halls in which ACA was debated to now discuss its future. Here's one example. pic.twitter.com/1z1Pqu7pQV— Margarita Noriega (@margarita) February 22, 2017
Chuck Grassley asked about impeachment of Trump at town hall in Garner, Iowa: pic.twitter.com/eAPzQe0pLq— Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) February 21, 2017
Republican Sen. Joni Ernst ducked out of a veterans town hall in Maquoketa, Iowa.
The crowd jeers and chants after Joni Ernst ends her forum after only 45 minutes, few questions pic.twitter.com/aHrcbPMxv2— Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) February 21, 2017
Finally, here's the crowd chanting "Shame on you" as Joni Ernst left the forum in Maquoketa pic.twitter.com/KoJwLgjcfj— Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) February 21, 2017
Republican Rep. Dave Brat of Virginia:
Here's a good example of the rowdiness/frustration at Rep. Dave Brat's town hall tonight. He took over 30 Qs, got lots of pushback. pic.twitter.com/L3kHyDUNKw— Ashley Killough (@KilloughCNN) February 22, 2017
The scene outside Dave Brat's town hall in Blackstone Va. after it ended pic.twitter.com/YrwCclQZMu— James Arkin (@JamesArkin) February 22, 2017
Arkansas Republican Congressman Steve Womack:
Crowd asks Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR) to investigate Trump/Russia.— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 22, 2017
Wait for it... pic.twitter.com/4siV7A0cOR
Many Republicans saw what was happening and bailed:
Town hall scenes from Colorado, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Maryland tonight, where voters showed up but GOP congressmen were no-shows. pic.twitter.com/qfNRnNASlI— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) February 22, 2017