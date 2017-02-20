CPAC under pressure to cancel Milo speech after pedophilia defense.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

It was an eventful weekend for Milo Yiannopoulos, the Breitbart editor who likes to describe himself as a provocateur. First, he sparked a disturbing bromance with Bill Maher on HBO, then he was invited to speak at this week’s Conservative Political Action Conference, and to round up the weekend, videos were released in which the self-described “virtuous troll” defends pedophilia and jokes about sexual abuse by members of the clergy.

Although the videos weren't new, they were repackaged and published on Twitter by a conservative account clearly critical of the CPAC invite. The videos show how Yiannopoulos played down the importance of child abuse—“You can get quite hung up on this child abuse thing.” He then goes on to say that sexual relations between “younger boys” and older men could be part of a “coming-of-age relationship” in which “those older men help those young boys discover who they are.” When an unnamed person suggests that Yiannopoulos was advocating for something that “sounds like Catholic priest molestation to me,” the Breitbart editor suggested that wasn’t necessarily a bad thing. “But you know what? I’m grateful for Father Michael. I wouldn’t give nearly such good head if it wasn’t for him.” He later seems to suggest that sexual relations with a 13-year-old isn’t necessarily pedophilia:

“You’re misunderstanding what pedophilia means. Pedophilia is not a sexual attraction to somebody 13 years old who is sexually mature. Pedophilia is attraction to children who have not reached puberty. Pedophilia is attraction to people who don’t have functioning sex organs yet who have not gone through puberty.”

Here is the uncut 5 minute video of Milo Yiannopoulos advocating for Pederasty involving "13 Year old" and "older men." HIS WORDS.@Mschlapp pic.twitter.com/mAgmfpuyvu — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 20, 2017

In an earlier interview with comedian Joe Rogan, Yiannopoulos also seemed to try to normalize pedophilia, denying that “Father Michael” was a “terrible person,” adding: “It wasn’t molestation.” He later asked Rogan: “So you’re saying you’ve never seen a 15-year-old girl, at any point in your life, that you thought was hot?”

Yiannopoulos took to Facebook to defend himself, denying he ever defended pedophilia and suggesting this was all a Republican-led campaign to discredit him:

I do not support pedophilia. Period. It is a vile and disgusting crime, perhaps the very worst. There are selectively edited videos doing the rounds, as part of a co-ordinated effort to discredit me from establishment Republicans, that suggest I am soft on the subject.

CNN’s Jake Tapper got involved on the debate, writing a series of tweets wondering how CPAC could possibly defend Yiannopoulos.

Friend of mine, conservative, could not be more distraught by this Milo tape. Was molested as a child. Horrified. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 20, 2017

More from survivor of sex trafficking: "Please please please don't let that mess he said go away."



How on earth can CPAC defend this? — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 20, 2017

Preying on children is the definition of evil. Justifying it in any way is sick and disturbing.



Has everyone lost their minds? — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 20, 2017

Despite initial reports, the American Conservative Union made clear that Yiannopoulos was not the keynote speaker at CPAC and was only one of 75 people who would be talking at the conference.

Still, many have expressed disappointment with that decision and have called on the ACU to rescind its invite, particularly after the new videos surfaced. The ACU board, which includes the likes of Kellyanne Conway and Grover Norquist, was allegedly never consulted on the decision.

This is why you consult board members. https://t.co/PSvRBBY77n — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) February 20, 2017

Several members of the conservative media harshly criticized the invite while some are piling on pressure on other CPAC speakers to boycott the conference.

Members of conservative media currently roasting CPAC having Milo. pic.twitter.com/kTEmzGSlUy — andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) February 18, 2017

I just listened to the Rogan/Milo interview. #Milo was absolutely permissive of pedophilia. It's not controversial or edgy. It's deviant. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 20, 2017

ACU head Matt Schlapp, however, has defended the invite. “We realize that this invitation will be accompanied by controversy which we think the conservative movement and our CPAC attendees can handle,” Schlapp told the Washington Post in an email. Schlapp confirmed on Monday that President Donald Trump will also be speaking at CPAC.