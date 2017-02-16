Trump Pick to Replace Flynn Turns Down National Security Adviser Offer

The disorder deepened in the Trump White House Thursday, as the president’s pick to succeed retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn as national security adviser turned down the job. Trump had selected Vice Admiral Robert Harward to fill the national security role vacated by Flynn, but, CBS News reports , a clash over how the national security council would be staffed led to Harward withdrawing his name from consideration.

The Financial Times reports, however, that Trump is not done trying to coax Harward to join the administration and is trying to “to change his mind after the retired admiral tapped for the role told the US president that he could not accept the White House position, according to two people familiar with the situation.”