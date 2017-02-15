One or Two States to Solve Israel-Palestine? Whatever’s Easiest, Trump Says.

In a press conference with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump signaled his support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine question. Or, alternatively, a one-state solution. Really just any solution, Trump says, “both parties like”:

Full @POTUS answer incl: "I am looking at the two state, and one state, I like the one that both parties like. I can live with either one."

It’s all very simple, really. So simple, one wonders why it’s taken so long for the whole matter to be resolved. Perhaps it has something to do with why the Palestinians are called Palestinians.