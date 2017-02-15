 One or two states to solve Israel-Palestine? Trump’s good with whatever.

Feb. 15 2017 1:39 PM

One or Two States to Solve Israel-Palestine? Whatever’s Easiest, Trump Says.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trumpparticipate in a joint news conference at the East Room of the White House on Wednesday.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

In a press conference with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump signaled his support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine question. Or, alternatively, a one-state solution. Really just any solution, Trump says, “both parties like”:

Netanyahu followed Trump’s comments with a deeply thought-out, complex, nuanced, and multilayered explanation of the Israeli position:

The Chinese are called Chinese because they are from China. The Japanese are called Japanese because they come from Japan. Jews are called Jews because they’re from Judea.
It’s all very simple, really. So simple, one wonders why it’s taken so long for the whole matter to be resolved. Perhaps it has something to do with why the Palestinians are called Palestinians.