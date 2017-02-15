A Dreamer protected under the Obama administration has been detained.

One of the first detentions of an individual covered by former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program has reportedly happened. Daniel Ramirez Medina, a 23-year-old Mexican man brought to the U.S. illegally as a child and given a work permit under the program in 2014, was taken into custody on Friday in a Seattle raid reportedly aimed at the arrest of his father, who had already been deported once. From the New York Times: