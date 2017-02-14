White House Signals Dramatic Retreat From Two-State Solution in Israel-Palestine Conflict

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Wednesday visit to the White House, the administration signaled a potentially dramatic shift in U.S. policy backing away from the two-state solution as the bedrock principle of any peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict. During a preview of the coming visit, a senior White House official told reporters that achieving peace was the ultimate goal "[w]hether that comes in the form of a two–state solution if that's what the parties want, or something else.”

Netanyahu has interpreted Trump’s victory and vocal support during the campaign as a mandate to jumpstart the construction of highly controversial settlements in Palestine. The Trump administration has since qualified its support for settlement expansion, which remains a highly popular policy on the far right of Israeli politics. “Trump’s position that peace isn’t dependent upon creating two separate nations in the Holy Land could provide political cover to Netanyahu, who faces challenges from his country’s right wing,” Bloomberg notes. “It also could be seen as a seismic shift in U.S. policy toward the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

