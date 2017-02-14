Tea Party activists are planning a comeback.

On Monday, the Hill reported that the Tea Party group FreedomWorks is planning to counter the surge in liberal activism with new rallies and appearances at town halls where constituents angry about the potential repeal of Obamacare have confronted Republican members of Congress in recent weeks. From the Hill :

FreedomWorks, a nonprofit with a network of 6 million members, is best remembered as one of the groups responsible for organizing and coordinating the original Tea Party protests of 2009 and 2010, then under the leadership of lobbyist and former congressman Dick Armey. Their work was derided by some as “astroturfing” designed to make highly planned events look like spontaneous, grassroots protests. From ThinkProgress :

So why is FreedomWorks waiting until March to get started this time around? Because, after years of decrying the Affordable Care Act, Republicans still haven't figured out what they want to do about it. “The reason FreedomWorks is waiting until mid-March to ramp up its grassroots engagement on ObamaCare,” the Hill writes, “is that by then, Brandon said, GOP leaders will have a better idea of which path they are taking on replacement.” The GOP’s cluelessness about the path forward was on display at a town hall held by Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Wisc., on Monday and attended by Thomas Kaplan of the New York Times: