Trump Entourage, Including Ex-Campaign Chief, Reportedly Had Repeated Russia Contact During Election

The still hazy links between the Trump administration and Russia grew clearer on Tuesday with the New York Times reporting that former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, along with other Trump associates and members of his presidential campaign, made repeated contact with Russian intelligence officials during the 2016 presidential campaign. American officials intercepted communications between Trump’s entourage and high-level intelligence officials as the U.S. was looking for evidence of Russian hacking and general meddling in the November election.