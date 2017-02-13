White House Reportedly Was Warned That Flynn’s Sanctions Call Left Him Open to Russian Blackmail

As the implications of national security adviser Mike Flynn’s phone call with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. continue to unfold, the Washington Post reported on Monday that outgoing Obama administration officials were concerned about one particular possibility—that Flynn had made himself vulnerable to threats of Russian blackmail. After some internal debate at the highest levels of government between then deputy attorney general Sally Yates, director of national intelligence James Clapper, CIA director John Brennan, and FBI Director James Comey about whether to inform the incoming Trump administration of Flynn’s potentially illegal correspondence with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, the Post reports, shortly after Trump took office, Yates, who stayed on as acting attorney general, and another official briefed Trump White House counsel Donald McGahn.