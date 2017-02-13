The Trump administration in one photo.

The three weeks that have passed since Trump’s inauguration have been a chaotic blur. An administration that many knew would be characterized by incompetence and scandal has outdone expectations with a kaleidoscope of controversies large and small. But how has the Donald himself been taking it?

A few reports, including a New York Times article from last Sunday that graced us with the image of Trump aimlessly wandering the halls of the White House in a robe, have believably suggested that Trump has been frustrated and bewildered by the scale of his new job, his administration’s early failures, and the rolling laugh track that has accompanied and will continue to accompany this presidency. But surely, Trump must still enjoy being the center of attention.

How else to explain his decision, as CNN reported on Sunday, to hold high-level strategic talks on North Korea’s weekend missile launch with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, not in a secured space, but in the dining terrace of his Mar-a-Lago club within full view of gawking guests?

The launch, which wasn't expected, presented Trump with one of the first breaking national security incidents of his presidency. It also noisily disrupted what was meant to be an easygoing weekend of high-level male bonding with the more sobering aspects of global diplomacy.

Sitting alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with whom he'd spent most of the day golfing, Trump took the call on a mobile phone at his table, which was set squarely in the middle of the private club's dining area.

As Mar-a-Lago's wealthy members looked on from their tables, and with a keyboard player crooning in the background, Trump and Abe's evening meal quickly morphed into a strategy session, the decision-making on full view to fellow diners, who described it in detail to CNN.

One of those diners was Erika Bain, an employee at a furniture design firm and a former Juicy Couture sales associate who had the good fortune to take a photograph that so perfectly captures this moment in American politics and American life that it ought to be Pulitzer-eligible:

This photo taken from my instagram TL seems to capture one of the moments described in this @CNN piece https://t.co/czixCjPox1 pic.twitter.com/OkiAkUcWdE — Enrique Acevedo (@Enrique_Acevedo) February 13, 2017