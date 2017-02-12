Stephen Miller Cites “Academic Research” and “an Astonishing Statistic” to Totally Prove Voter Fraud Is Real

White House senior advisor doubles down on unsubstantiated NH voter fraud claims: “Voter fraud is a serious problem in this country." pic.twitter.com/VZ40gBU7wT — GeorgeStephanopoulos (@GStephanopoulos) February 12, 2017

Donald Trump is the president of the United States and since he’s the leader of the country he had his pick of the nation’s best and brightest to help navigate a difficult time in American history. He chose his son-in-law, the founder of a creepy website, and a millennial that graduated from college. As a college graduate who dabbles in conspiracy and trumpets white nationalism, thirtysomething Stephen Miller was an obvious choice as White House national policy director. Because Stephen Miller is in charge of policy for the entire nation we now are subjected to his ideas on news shows, like George Stephanopoulos’ show, This Week.

On Sunday, George Stephanopoulos asked Miller about Trump’s consistently absurd and unsubstantiated voter fraud claims, particularly that “thousands” of people were bussed from Massachusetts to New Hampshire to vote in the November election, which led to Hillary Clinton winning the state and the ousting of incumbent Republican New Hampshire Senator Kelly Ayotte.

Miller spun himself in rhetorical circles citing “academic research” and “an astonishing statistic.” But first, Miller started by hedging, saying: “This morning, on this show, is not the venue for me to lay out all the evidence.” “If this is an issue that interests you, we can talk about it more in the future,” he told Stephanopoulos. The 2007 Duke graduate’s obfuscation and contrived outrage grew, however, and was believable enough, to him, that he managed to wind himself up to the point that he was willing to fight Mike Tyson anywhere, anytime.

“We know for a fact that you have massive numbers of non-citizens registered to vote in this country. Nobody disputes that,” Miller said. "Just for the record you have provided absolutely no evidence,” Stephanopoulos glumly replied. “The White House provided enormous evidence with respect to voter fraud,” Miller shot back.

Miller then took out his retainer*, put it in a napkin, and launched into this reality-bending diatribe on national TV:

George, it is a fact, and you will not deny it, that there are mass numbers of non-citizens in this country who are registered to vote. That is a scandal. We should stop the presses. And as a country we should be aghast about the fact that you have people who have no right to vote in this country, registered to vote, cancelling out the vote of lawful citizens of this country. That’s the story we should be talking about. And I’m prepared to go on any show, anywhere, anytime, and repeat it and say the president of the United States is correct 100 percent.

This is what we’re dealing with.

*Metaphorically, not actually.