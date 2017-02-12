 Department of Education tweet misspells W.E.B. Du Bois’ name.

The Department of Education Cringingly Misspells W.E.B. Du Bois’ Name in Black History Tribute

Feb. 12 2017 1:37 PM

The Department of Education Misspells W.E.B. Du Bois’ Name in Black History Month Tribute

President Trump holds an African American History Month listening session with Ben Carson and Omarosa Manigault.

Michael Reynolds - Pool/Getty Images

Look, we all make mistakes, but some are harder to take back than others. And, oof, the Department of Education tweeted out a howler Sunday morning. For an administration that has been generally dismissive of the historical role, and hostile to the contemporary reality, of black America, this tweet misspelling civil rights writer, thinker, and all around icon W.E.B. Du Bois’ name is not a good look.

"DeBois." D'oh.

The DOE account corrected its mistake, but not without one more minor hiccup along the way.