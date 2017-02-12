The Department of Education Cringingly Misspells W.E.B. Du Bois’ Name in Black History Tribute

The Department of Education Misspells W.E.B. Du Bois’ Name in Black History Month Tribute
Look, we all make mistakes, but some are harder to take back than others. And, oof, the Department of Education tweeted out a howler Sunday morning. For an administration that has been generally dismissive of the historical role, and hostile to the contemporary reality, of black America, this tweet misspelling civil rights writer, thinker, and all around icon W.E.B. Du Bois’ name is not a good look.
Education must not simply teach work - it must teach life. – W.E.B. DeBois pic.twitter.com/Re4cWkPSFA— US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 12, 2017
"DeBois." D'oh.
Post updated - our deepest apologies for the earlier typo.— US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 12, 2017
The DOE account corrected its mistake, but not without one more minor hiccup along the way.