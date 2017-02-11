 Trump golfs with Japan's Abe press in basement with blacked out windows.

Trump Sticks Press in Basement With Blacked Out Windows While He Golfs

Trump Sticks Press in Basement With Blacked Out Windows While He Golfs

Slate
The Slatest
The Slatest
Your News Companion
Feb. 11 2017 1:25 PM

Trump Sticks Press in Basement With Blacked Out Windows While He Golfs

148111063-tycoon-donald-trump-is-escorted-by-scottish-pipers-as
A happy golfer.

Andy Buchanan/AFP/GettyImages

Donald Trump likes to golf. He owns golf courses around the world, after all. Donald Trump does not like the media. We know this because he talks about it, he tweets about it, and he likely dreams about it. This weekend, the president took another break from Washington, D.C. and headed south Mar-a-Lago. On Saturday, Trump suited up to play a round of golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The weather looks nice enough in Jupiter, Florida, the site of the Trump National Golf Club, mid-70s, bit of cloud cover, but nothing to stress over. As good a day as any for a little golf diplomacy.

But what to do with the press while you’re teeing off?

Advertisement

Yikes. Needless to say, that seems a bit extreme.

American presidents playing golf has never been a particularly top secret affair.

630378604-president-barack-obama-doffs-his-cap-after-putting-on
Barack Obama putting on the 18th green at the Kapolei Golf Club on Dec. 21, 2016.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

158741356-president-george-w-bush-with-his-father-former
George W. Bush with his father, former President George Bush, playing golf in July 2002 at the Cape Arundel Golf Course in Kennebunkport, Maine.

PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images

51614816-president-bill-clinton-drives-his-golf-cart-with-golfing
Bill Clinton after teeing off at the Farm Neck Golf Course on Martha's Vineyard in Aug. 1999.

PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images

Update, 1:32 p.m.: Donald Trump just didn't want the media to steal his likes.

‪‪Having a great time hosting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the United States! ‬

A photo posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on