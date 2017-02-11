Trump Sticks Press in Basement With Blacked Out Windows While He Golfs

Donald Trump likes to golf. He owns golf courses around the world, after all. Donald Trump does not like the media. We know this because he talks about it, he tweets about it, and he likely dreams about it. This weekend, the president took another break from Washington, D.C. and headed south Mar-a-Lago. On Saturday, Trump suited up to play a round of golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The weather looks nice enough in Jupiter, Florida, the site of the Trump National Golf Club, mid-70s, bit of cloud cover, but nothing to stress over. As good a day as any for a little golf diplomacy.