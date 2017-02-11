Trump Sticks Press in Basement With Blacked Out Windows While He Golfs
Donald Trump likes to golf. He owns golf courses around the world, after all. Donald Trump does not like the media. We know this because he talks about it, he tweets about it, and he likely dreams about it. This weekend, the president took another break from Washington, D.C. and headed south Mar-a-Lago. On Saturday, Trump suited up to play a round of golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The weather looks nice enough in Jupiter, Florida, the site of the Trump National Golf Club, mid-70s, bit of cloud cover, but nothing to stress over. As good a day as any for a little golf diplomacy.
But what to do with the press while you’re teeing off?
Trump's press corps has been placed in a basement suite at Jupiter golf club. Black plastic over windows to give Trump privacy as he golfs. pic.twitter.com/8zbqi5HGSD— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 11, 2017
Our view of Trump's Jupiter golf course from the pool hold. pic.twitter.com/VCtTIJaSLQ— Jill Colvin (@colvinj) February 11, 2017
Yikes. Needless to say, that seems a bit extreme.
American presidents playing golf has never been a particularly top secret affair.
Update, 1:32 p.m.: Donald Trump just didn't want the media to steal his likes.