Watch Betsy DeVos get turned away from a D.C. public school by protesters.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Protesters briefly prevented Education Secretary Betsy DeVos from entering a Washington middle school for her first public visit to a K–12 school since being confirmed. Video of the confrontation was captured by D.C. TV station WJLA.

WATCH: Sec. Betsy DeVos physically blocked by protesters from entering DC school--turned away and left.

Video: @SweeneyABC pic.twitter.com/RAycuKEVgm — ABC 7 News - WJLA (@ABC7News) February 10, 2017

“Keep giving money to senators and buying your way to the position,” one protester said to DeVos. “You should be so proud of yourself.”

Advertisement



The Washington Post reports that DeVos was able to enter Jefferson Middle School Academy through another door. Protesters gathered at the school early Friday morning to stand against DeVos and draw attention to fears that her policies will undermine public education in America.

Betsy DeVos to arrive in less than 30 min. Parents and retired teachers now walking to front door of Jefferson Middle in SW, DC. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/AaoK208R2Y — Mikea Turner (@MikeaTurnerTV) February 10, 2017