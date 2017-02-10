 Watch Betsy DeVos get turned away from a D.C. public school by protesters.

Feb. 10 2017 11:52 AM

634272092-education-secretary-betsy-devos-delivers-remarks-to
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos delivers remarks to employees Wednesday on her first day on the job at the Department of Education.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Protesters briefly prevented Education Secretary Betsy DeVos from entering a Washington middle school for her first public visit to a K–12 school since being confirmed. Video of the confrontation was captured by D.C. TV station WJLA.

“Keep giving money to senators and buying your way to the position,” one protester said to DeVos. “You should be so proud of yourself.”

The Washington Post reports that DeVos was able to enter Jefferson Middle School Academy through another door. Protesters gathered at the school early Friday morning to stand against DeVos and draw attention to fears that her policies will undermine public education in America.