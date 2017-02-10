Trump Says He'll Appeal Ban Ruling, Also Do Something "With Regards to Security" Next Week

With a federal appeals court in Washington having refused on Thursday to lift an injunction against President Trump's controversial travel-ban executive order, the White House has come to a bit of a fork in the road: Should it continue to litigate, or just throw the ban out and try to write a new one that has more chance of being upheld ?

As far as I can translate Trump, he's saying that he thinks he'll be "very successful" eventually with the original travel ban but is also going to announce some or other deal next week, which, knowing his administration, will definitely be a detailed policy proposal and not just a hastily written crap sandwich of a PR stunt that ends up doing nothing more than confusing everyone in government who has the unfortunate job of trying to put it into practice.