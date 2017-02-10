Trump Says He'll Appeal Ban Ruling, Also Do Something "With Regards to Security" Next Week

Trump Says He'll Appeal Ban Ruling, Also Do Something Vague "With Regards to Security" Next Week
With a federal appeals court in Washington having refused on Thursday to lift an injunction against President Trump's controversial travel-ban executive order, the White House has come to a bit of a fork in the road: Should it continue to litigate, or just throw the ban out and try to write a new one that has more chance of being upheld?
Today at the White House after a meeting with Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, Trump responded to a question about his plans by declaring that he would take both forks.
We are going to keep our country safe. We are going to do whatever is necessary to keep our country safe. We had a decision which we think we'll be very successful with—it shouldn't have taken this much time, because safety is a primary reason, one of the reasons I'm standing here today, the security of our country, the voters felt I would give it the best security. We'll be doing something very rapidly having to do with additional security for our country. You'll be seeing that sometime next week. In addition we will continue to go through the court process, and I have no doubt we'll win that particular case.
As far as I can translate Trump, he's saying that he thinks he'll be "very successful" eventually with the original travel ban but is also going to announce some or other deal next week, which, knowing his administration, will definitely be a detailed policy proposal and not just a hastily written crap sandwich of a PR stunt that ends up doing nothing more than confusing everyone in government who has the unfortunate job of trying to put it into practice.