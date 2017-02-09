Meet two adorbs little humans the coward Donald Trump was afraid to let into the country.

On Wednesday, a large group of Yemenis that had been previously blocked from entering the United States by President Donald Trump’s almost certainly unconstitutional travel ban arrived at Los Angeles International Airport. Among that group was the young daughter of an American citizen—who had been trapped in Djibouti with her mother while the U.S. embassy withheld her passport and visa—and the young son of a Yemeni immigrant to this country. These tiny people, as seen in the above video, are super cute. They are also, according to Trump, among a group of “potential terrorists and others that do not have our best interests at heart” who needed to be blocked from entering the United States. Trump also said that because a federal judge—and George W. Bush appointee—in Seattle ruled to block his travel ban, “many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country.” (The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that federal ruling blocking the ban in a unanimous 3-0 decision that included another Bush appointee on Thursday.) Watch the video above to witness these adorbs little children enter the United States for the first time, despite the coward Donald Trump’s best efforts.