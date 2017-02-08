 Trump wants “easy D.”

Trump Wants “Easy D”

Trump Wants “Easy D”

Slate
The Slatest
The Slatest
Your News Companion
Feb. 8 2017 1:33 PM

Trump Wants “Easy D”

632516966-president-donald-trump-during-a-reception-with
U.S. President Donald Trump.

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

At 12:41 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Donald Trump, president of the United States, tweeted this:

The “easy D” here is presumably an “easy decision.” Nevertheless: