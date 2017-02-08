Trump Wants “Easy D”
At 12:41 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Donald Trump, president of the United States, tweeted this:
Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017
The “easy D” here is presumably an “easy decision.” Nevertheless:
Guys, I suggest you resist the urge to put "Easy D" in your tinder profile.— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) February 8, 2017
[hangs head out of window]— JuanPa (@jpbrammer) February 8, 2017
"It's MY easy D, and I want it now!"
tfw u waitin 4 dat easy d pic.twitter.com/mRoNHyj9WB— J. Escobedo Shepherd (@jawnita) February 8, 2017
Most D is easy.— Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) February 8, 2017
Easy D pic.twitter.com/kwbq4qpwHW— delrayser (@delrayser) February 8, 2017