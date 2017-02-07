 Live oral arguments in Washington v. Trump, the Muslim ban case.

Listen Live: Oral Arguments in Washington v. Trump, the Muslim Ban Case

Listen Live: Oral Arguments in Washington v. Trump, the Muslim Ban Case

Slate
The Slatest
The Slatest
Your News Companion
Feb. 7 2017 5:59 PM

Listen Live: Oral Arguments in Washington v. Trump, the Muslim Ban Case

633031522-demonstrators-at-philadelphia-international-airport
Demonstrators at Philadelphia International Airport protest the executive order clamping down on refugee admissions and temporarily restricting travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries on January 29, 2017.

Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments on whether to uphold the stay of President Trump’s Muslim ban, which was put in place by Judge James Robart, a federal judge in Seattle, Washington, on Friday. The court has already declined the Trump administration’s request to temporarily vacate the stay. The case is widely expected to go to the Supreme Court.

You can listen to the oral arguments here: