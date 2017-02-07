Listen Live: Oral Arguments in Washington v. Trump, the Muslim Ban Case
On Tuesday night, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments on whether to uphold the stay of President Trump’s Muslim ban, which was put in place by Judge James Robart, a federal judge in Seattle, Washington, on Friday. The court has already declined the Trump administration’s request to temporarily vacate the stay. The case is widely expected to go to the Supreme Court.
You can listen to the oral arguments here: