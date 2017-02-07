Betsy DeVos Confirmed by Senate as Mike Pence Casts Tie-Breaking Vote

Despite the defection of two GOP senators , controversial secretary of education nominee Betsy DeVos has been confirmed by a 51–50 margin. Vice President Mike Pence cast the 101 st and deciding vote.

It's the first time since 2008 the vice president has been required to break a Senate tie.

DeVos, a billionaire heiress and major Republican donor, has never attended or had a child in public school. She has never worked in a school or school system herself and came across as poorly informed about several basic factual matters related to public education during her confirmation hearing.