Today In Conservative Media: A Muted Celebration for Betsy DeVos

Conservative media lauded today’s confirmation of President Trump’s Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos, both for its historic nature—this was the first time the Vice President has broken a tie for appointing a cabinet member—and because it signaled a victory for the new administration. The celebration, however, was muted.

Breitbart called DeVos “one of the most controversial picks for President Donald Trump’s cabinet” and said Pence’s vote “marked the first time in American history a vice president has broken a tie on a Cabinet nominee’s Senate confirmation—and the first tie-breaking vote by a VP since 2008.”

The Daily Caller wrote:

The vote came after Democrats held the floor for more than 24 hours of debate criticizing DeVos over her qualifications for the job. … In the final minutes of debate, Senate Assistant Minority Leader Patty Murray made final remarks excoriating DeVos, saying the American public “learned about the extreme right wing ideology that drives [DeVos] — how she wants to bring her anti-government, free market above all philosophy to an education system that she called nothing more than — ‘an industry and a dead end.'”

In a different post, the Daily Caller described Pence’s reaction to the vote, saying, he “couldn’t help but smile and laugh.”

The National Review defended the appointment, writing: “We’ve tried many secretaries who don’t ruffle feathers the way DeVos does and… we got the status quo. It’s time to try something different. Maybe she’ll generate worse results, or more of the same, and we’ll know the bull-in-a-China-shop approach to education reform doesn’t work.”

In other news:

Conservative media pounced on Rep. Maxine Waters, a Democrat from California who has spoken about the possibility of impeaching Trump. On CNN Monday, Waters said that Russia advanced into Korea, rather than Crimea.

Sean Hannity’s website said, “Yikes! You're not even on the right continent Congresswoman.” The Gateway Pundit wrote that Waters “said Putin invaded… Korea. Which is nonsense. Putin invaded Crimea – but it’s likely Waters couldn’t find it on a map. Keep talking, Democrats. Keep talking.” And the Daily Caller’s headline read, “Congresswoman Who Wants To Impeach Trump Hits PEAK CRAZY – ‘What I'm Saying Is Outrageous.’”