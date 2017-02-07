Massive Tornado Hits East New Orleans, Leaving Injuries in Its Wake

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

A massive tornado hit areas of east New Orleans late Tuesday morning, tearing a destructive path across a part of the city that included areas previously ravaged by Hurricane Katrina.

Severe storms in the Southeast throughout the morning eventually spawned a bloom of tornadoes in southern Louisiana. The National Weather Service confirmed that at least three had touched down in the region. It also issued a tornado watch, to be in effect until 5 p.m. C.T.

The National Weather Service told the Associated Press that they had unconfirmed reports of injuries but did not immediately know if there were any deaths in the region. Louisiana's governor has declared a state of emergency.

The New Orleans Times-Picayune reported that more than 10,000 homes and businesses had lost power in Southeastern Louisiana, and The Weather Channel reported ping-pong-sized hail elsewhere in Louisiana.

About 10,000 customers are without power in Metro New Orleans after a tornado downed power lines, including these along Chef Menteur Hwy. pic.twitter.com/T8S6LR1GLE — Entergy New Orleans (@EntergyNOLA) February 7, 2017

Local media and residents quickly started reporting images of the damage, particularly in Eastern New Orleans. Rescue efforts are underway for people trapped beneath debris.

Jack's Motel in NO East hit by storm. Damage can be seen toward the back of the hotel. #4WWL pic.twitter.com/ohey2bRQai — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) February 7, 2017

NASA reported that one of its assembly facilities had been damaged, but said that all its staff was accounted for.

At 11:25am CT, a tornado impacted our Michoud Facility in New Orleans. Only minor injuries reported & personnel are being accounted for (1) — NASA (@NASA) February 7, 2017

While the number of tornados has remained consistent, the number of big outbreak days has increased in recent years. Last year, Eric Holthaus wrote that “tornado season, on the whole, is becoming more variable.” He attributed this to climate change, writing:

Global warming may be contributing to this, by providing additional energy and moisture to storm systems capable of producing tornadoes by enhancing the overall atmospheric evaporation rate. At the same time, wind shear, a necessary component of tornado formation, may be declining overall.

The result is an increase in “bunchiness”—increased year-to-year tornado variability along with greater odds for occasional days...when all the ingredients come together to create tragic scenarios.

It is always hard to attribute a storm directly to climate change. But it’s safe to say the situation in New Orleans right now certainly does not look good.