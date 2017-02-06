Here’s a Video Clip of the Navy Launching a Truck off an Aircraft Carrier
There's a video going around Monday morning of two trucklike vehicles being launched off the USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier. The clip was recently posted as a GIF on Reddit, but it looks like it originally comes from a video released by the Navy on June 16, 2015, which you can see above. Per the information that the Navy posted, what we are looking at is "dead-load testing" in Newport News, Virginia, of an "Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS)" catapult, which, it's hoped, will be an improvement over the existing system of steam-powered catapulting. Also, we are looking at trucks being launched off an aircraft carrier into the ocean, which is hilarious.