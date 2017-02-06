Kremlin Asks Fox News to Apologize for Calling Putin “a Killer” Because That’s the World We Live in Now

It turns out even strongmen can be a bit sensitive from time to time. American authoritarian-in-training, Donald Trump is famously thin-skinned, firing off misspelled tweets at all hours to respond to critics, big and small, real or imagined. On Monday, the Kremlin showed its sensitive underbelly when it asked for Fox News to issue an apology to Vladimir Putin after host Bill O’Reilly described the Russian president as a “killer” during an interview with Trump over the weekend. Meanie. A Kremlin spokesman said O’Reilly’s description of Putin was "insulting" and “unacceptable.”