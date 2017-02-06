Kremlin Asks Fox News to Apologize for Calling Putin “a Killer” Because That’s the World We Live in Now

 Kremlin asks Fox to apologize for calling Putin “a killer” in Trump interview.

Feb. 6 2017 10:51 PM

Kremlin Asks Fox News to Apologize for Bill O'Reilly Calling Putin “a Killer” in Trump Interview

A mural depicts Donald Trump blowing marijuana smoke into the mouth of Vladimir Putin on the wall of restaurant on November 23, 2016 in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

It turns out even strongmen can be a bit sensitive from time to time. American authoritarian-in-training, Donald Trump is famously thin-skinned, firing off misspelled tweets at all hours to respond to critics, big and small, real or imagined. On Monday, the Kremlin showed its sensitive underbelly when it asked for Fox News to issue an apology to Vladimir Putin after host Bill O’Reilly described the Russian president as a “killer” during an interview with Trump over the weekend. Meanie. A Kremlin spokesman said O’Reilly’s description of Putin was "insulting" and “unacceptable.”

"We consider such words from the Fox TV company to be unacceptable and insulting, and honestly speaking, we would prefer to get an apology from such a respected TV company," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters. It’s unclear if Peskov’s referring to Fox News as a “respected TV company” is meant as a joke, I’m not all that familiar with Russian sarcasm.