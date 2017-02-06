Are Trump's Tweets Finally Beyond Parody?
Since Donald Trump entered the race for the presidency in mid-2015, about a million and one Twitter parody accounts—skewering, with varying success, both Trump’s obsession with the medium and his peculiar way of expressing himself on it—have been set up. They routinely fool journalists and casual readers alike, although some ineffable quality about Trump’s actual tweets usually makes it easy enough to tell them apart. But sometimes Trump makes it unusually difficult. Two actual Trump tweets from this morning read almost as though the President has taken to subtly satirizing himself. They are presented here, intermingled with recent tweets from Trump parody accounts—a Trump-parody Turing Test. Which ones are real?
A) I am going to attend G-7 summit in Taormina, Italy in May! Will negotiate MANY great deals for U.S.A.! Jobs! Jobs! Jobs!
B) I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies!
C) 84 Lumber #Superbowl commercial is SAD! Don't feel guilty about keeping people out this GREAT nation of liberty & freedom. #84Lumber
D) So-called "Judge" James Robart, a known liberal sympathizer, has just opened the door to terrorists! JUDGE, YOU ARE FIRED!
E) Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting.