Your Super Bowl Election Jokes Are Very, Very Bad
BREAKING: Russia has hacked the #SuperBowl— Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) February 6, 2017
At least the Falcons won the popular vote— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 6, 2017
Wait why haven't they called Florida yet— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 6, 2017
The last person to blow a 17 point lead in a championship contest. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/JhzQ7mPk9W— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 6, 2017
The Falcons never should have kept emails on a private server— Tim Layden (@SITimLayden) February 6, 2017
Matt Ryan should have visited Wisconsin.— Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) February 6, 2017
Can we get Jill Stein to organise a recount of this Superbowl?— Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) February 6, 2017
Bad job, everyone.