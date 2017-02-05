Turkey Announces Nationwide Pre-Dawn Terror Raid Nets Hundreds of ISIS Suspects

YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images

Turkey announced that a massive anti-ISIS police operation carried out early Sunday morning led to the arrest of more than 440 people with alleged links to the terrorist organization. The counter-terrorism operation was carried out across 18 provinces, including Istanbul, the capital Ankara, and Gaziantep, a city near the Syrian border that is a popular point of departure for individuals crossing over into Syria, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported. Most of the detained suspects were foreign nationals.

Over the past year-and-a-half, Turkey has seen a sharp spike in ISIS-inspired and organized attacks in the country that have left hundreds dead. The most recent high-profile attacks carried out in the name of the terrorist organization were the attack on Istanbul’s Ataturk International Airport last summer and the New Year’s Eve attack on partygoers at an Istanbul nightclub. Both incidents left dozens dead.

