When Asked About Putin Being “a Killer,” Trump Responds “What, You Think Our Country’s So Innocent?”

O'REILLY: Do you respect Putin? TRUMP: I do respect him...I say it's better to get along with Russia than not. pic.twitter.com/qp4DzNPzxW

Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly sat down for the network’s second interview with President Trump that will air on Sunday afternoon ahead of the Super Bowl. Fox News promoted a pretty astounding excerpt of the interview where O’Reilly asks Trump about Vladimir Putin. Trump says that he respects the Russian president and when pressed about the dark, violent side of Vladimir Putin’s reign at the Kremlin, Trump responds: “What you think our country’s so innocent?”