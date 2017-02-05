Quebec City Imam’s profoundly magnanimous eulogy includes white gunman in list of victims.

Nearly a week after 27-year-old French Canadian Alexandre Bissonnette stormed into a Quebec City mosque and shot and killed six worshippers, a funeral was held for several of the victims at a local convention center. Imam Hassan Guillet gave an address in English during the service that was attended by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “We are here to celebrate Khaled, Aboubaker, Abdelkrim, Azzedine, Mamadou, Ibrahima,” Guillet began his eulogy. “We are going to have a prayer for those who could not finish their prayers.”