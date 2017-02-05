Military Times investigation finds Pentagon failed to report thousands of airstrikes.

LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP/Getty Images

An investigation by the Military Times published Sunday found significant inaccuracies in the statistics provided by the U.S. military that appear to significantly understate the number of lethal American airstrikes carried out in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan. The investigation found that Pentagon figures lowballed the number of airstrikes by potentially thousands over a several year period and failed to include 456 airstrikes in Afghanistan alone in 2016. “Those airstrikes were carried out by attack helicopters and armed drones operated by the U.S. Army, metrics quietly excluded from otherwise comprehensive monthly summaries, published online for years, detailing American military activity in all three theaters,” according to the report.

The discrepancy is particularly problematic because the information provided by the Air Force is used as a baseline by everyone from Congress to allies to analysts to assess the expense and effectiveness of military operations, not to mention the number of casualties incurred. “The enormous data gap raises serious doubts about transparency in reported progress against the Islamic State, al-Qaida and the Taliban, and calls into question the accuracy of other Defense Department disclosures documenting everything from costs to casualty counts,” the Times states.

Here’s more on the potential implications of the findings:

Most alarming is the prospect this data has been incomplete since the war on terrorism began in October 2001. If that is the case, it would fundamentally undermine confidence in much of what the Pentagon has disclosed about its prosecution of these wars, prompt critics to call into question whether the military sought to mislead the American public, and cast doubt on the competency with which other vital data collection is being performed and publicized. Those other key metrics include American combat casualties, taxpayer expense and the military’s overall progress in degrading enemy capabilities.