The 12-Year-Old Yemeni Girl Who Was Stranded in Djibouti Is About to Become a U.S. Citizen

On Saturday afternoon in Djibouti, Ahmed Ali and his 12-year-old daughter Eman will board a flight to Istanbul. That’s the first leg of a journey that will bring Ahmed and Eman to California, where they’ll be reunited with the family they thought they might not see for a very long time.

Last Sunday, I wrote about the six-year struggle to bring Eman to the United States, a process that had culminated with her being granted an immigrant visa. After the issuance of Donald Trump’s executive order, however, that visa was not enough to allow the Yemeni-born child to get on an airplane to the U.S. That left Ahmed Ali and his daughter stranded in Djibouti, a country where they had no friends or family. “It’s not fair,” he told me.

The Ali family’s attorney Katy Lewis has been working every possible angle to get Eman on a flight to California. Her attempts to get a travel letter for the 12-year-old via the Department of State or Customs and Border Protection didn’t work, and the class-action suit in which Eman and Ahmed Ali are named plaintiffs is still pending. But on Friday night, Judge James Robart of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington ordered a nationwide stay on all of the travel restrictions mandated by Trump’s executive order. After Robart’s ruling, Lewis reached out to CBP, which confirmed that Ahmed and Eman Ali would be permitted to fly out of Djibouti.

“Until she’s here in the U.S., on U.S. soil, I won’t be 100 percent convinced, but I feel pretty good based on our communications with CBP that she’ll be allowed to board the flight,” Lewis told me on Friday.