Trump Tweets Presidential Temper Tantrum in Response to Federal "So-Called" Judge Blocking Muslim Ban

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

In what has already been a topsy-turvy week, as the U.S. grappled with the Trump administration’s initial foray into banning Muslims from entering the country, a federal judge in Seattle stepped in on Friday and issued a nationwide stay on the immigration executive order. Judge James Robart, a George W. Bush appointee, dealt the first legal blow to the underlying constitutional logic and legitimacy of the Trump measure. On Saturday, the president of the United States tweeted up a petulant storm in response to the temporary neutering of his anti-immigration plan that amounted to an unprecedented executive temper tantrum and challenge to the country’s judiciary.

When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security - big trouble! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban. They know if certain people are allowed in it's death & destruction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

“At the preliminary hearing Judge Robart pointed out that no terror attack has been carried out on U.S. soil by people from any of the countries in question,” Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick wrote about the stay. “Robart did not directly address the suit’s claim that the Muslim ban is unconstitutional, but he did find that the state had met the burden of proving that the immigration order would cause ‘immediate and irreparable injury’ to the plaintiffs, and that the state was likely to prevail on the claim that Trump’s order was unconstitutional.”

“At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this outrageous order and defend the executive order of the president, which we believe is lawful and appropriate,” the White House said in a statement.

As a cherry on top, Trump got back to basics later Saturday morning, seemingly cheering himself up with a bit of #fakenews and #maga.

After being forced to apologize for its bad and inaccurate coverage of me after winning the election, the FAKE NEWS @nytimes is still lost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017