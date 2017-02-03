Government Reveals Tens of Thousands of Visas Have Been Revoked Because of Muslim Ban

Original post, 12:19 p.m.: After the U.S.'s sudden ban on travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries created chaos at airports across the country and world last weekend, President Trump tried to minimize the impact of the move by tweeting that "only 109 people" had been detained because of it. On Tuesday, more information emerged as Department of Homeland Security chief John Kelly said that 721 people had been denied boarding since the order took effect. Now the government has revealed in a Virginia court case that the total number of individuals affected by the ban is more than 100,000. From the Washington Post: