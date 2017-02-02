President Trump Insults Schwarzenegger’s Apprentice Ratings at National Prayer Breakfast(?)

President Trump was introduced at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday morning by his former Apprentice producer Mark Burnett. The president was thus inspired to use his own remarks to comment on his Celebrity Apprentice replacement's low ratings:

We had tremendous success on the Apprentice. And when I ran for president I had to leave the show, that's when I knew for sure I was doing it, and they hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place. And we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes. It's been a total disaster. And Mark will never, ever bet against Trump again. And I want to just pray for Arnold if we can, for those ratings.

The thing is, the "Pray for Arnold" bit might have been kind of funny were it not for the unmistakably deranged narcissism of the preceding comments. Also, Trump's ratings by the end of his run at the Apprentice were not actually that great.