Trump Praises Fox News, Calls Life in Black America “Terrible” at First Black History Month Event
Black History Month under the first president in modern history to receive the enthusiastic endorsement of the KKK was always going to be an interesting time. It got going Wednesday at the White House with a "listening session" involving various black Trump staffers and supporters such as Ben Carson and Omarosa. The president kicked things off with a fun monologue, which you can see above. Highlights:
Advertisement
- Describing Frederick Douglass as "someone who has done a terrific job that is being recognized by more and more people." True?
- Complaining for about the 500th time about an erroneous and quickly corrected report that he'd removed a bust of Martin Luther King Jr. from the Oval Office.
- Praising Fox News.
- Bragging about how much of the black vote he got. (It was 8 percent.)
- A by-now-expected conflation of every black person in America with black people who live in high-crime areas of the "inner city": "We're going to work very hard in the inner city. Ben [Carson] will be doing that, one of his big things. We need safer communities. We're going to do that with law enforcement. We're going to make it safe. We're going to make it much better than it is right now. Right now it's terrible."
The next 28 days should be fun. Will @WhiteGenocideTM get a Medal of Honor?