Trump Administration Official's Defense of Muslim Ban Is Comically Unconstitutional

I wrote Monday that the available evidence indicated the Trump administration's Muslim immigration/travel ban was motivated by two of his top advisers' long-running obsession with maintaining white cultural dominance in the United States. At about the same time I posted my piece, the Los Angeles Times ran an article about the ban which quotes an anonymous White House official more or less confirming my theory. The whole article is worth reading, but here's the directly relevant section, which concerns Trump's "chief stragegist" Steve Bannon, his "senior advisor" Stephen Miller, and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

The trio, who make up part of Trump’s inner circle, have a dark view of refugee and immigration flows from majority-Muslim countries, believing that if large numbers of Muslims are allowed to enter the U.S., parts of American cities will begin to replicate disaffected and disenfranchised immigrant neighborhoods in France, Germany and Belgium that have been home to perpetrators of terrorist attacks in Europe in recent years.

Within decades, Americans would have “the kind of large and permanent domestic terror threat that becomes multidimensional and multigenerational and becomes sort of a permanent feature,” one senior administration official argued.

“We don’t want a situation where, 20 to 30 years from now, it’s just like a given thing that on a fairly regular basis there is domestic terror strikes, stores are shut up or that airports have explosive devices planted, or people are mowed down in the street by cars and automobiles and things of that nature,” the official said.

This is nuts for a few reasons even aside from the way in which it ignores the significant threat of white extremist terrorism (which was underlined this week by the murders allegedly committed by a Trump supporter at a mosque in Quebec City).

1) It suggests that the purpose of the ban is not to temporarily adjust terrorism-related security procedures—which is what the administration is saying in public, including at a Department of Homeland Security press conference that's ongoing at this exact moment—but to keep Muslims out of the United States in mass numbers.

2) Which would seem to me to be an extremely obvious violation of the First Amendment.

3) And apparently it's all based on someone's daydream about what might happen in the United States three decades from now if the U.S. for some reason experiences a pattern of future immigration that's identical to Western Europe's despite being much further from the Middle East and having different demographics, laws, and cultural attitudes towards religious/ethnic tolerance (not to mention an existing level of assimilation that's widely agreed to be more harmonious than Europe's).