First Muslim Ban Poll Finds Americans Support Trump Order by 7-Point Margin

The first poll of American public opinion conducted after the Trump administration issued a ban on immigration and travel from seven majority-Muslim countries finds a plurality of support for the move. From the full results of the Reuters/Ipsos poll:

Here's the wording that was used: "Do you agree or disagree with the Executive Order that President Trump signed blocking refugees and banning people from seven Muslim majority countries from entering the U.S.?" The poll was conducted online and has a "credibility interval" of 3.2 percent.

A Rasmussen poll released Monday found a larger margin of support for a ban, although it was conducted before the order was issued and used generic/Trump-friendly phrasing:

1* Do you favor or oppose a temporary ban on refugees from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen until the federal government improves its ability to screen out potential terrorists from coming here?

2* Do you favor or oppose a temporary block on visas prohibiting residents of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the United States until the federal government improves its ability to screen out potential terrorists from coming here?

Of note, perhaps, is that the question of whether to ban or take in Muslims is put abstractly rather than in reference to Trump's order, the new Reuters/Ipsos poll finds a dead heat: