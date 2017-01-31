Iraqi Leading Anti-ISIS Counterterror Ops Says He’s Banned From Visiting Family in U.S.

Iraqi General Leading Counterterror Operations Against ISIS Says He’s Been Banned From Visiting Family in U.S.
One of the most predictable of the many extremely predictable adverse consequences of banning millions of Muslims from the United States is that it seemed likely to alienate the troops currently on the ground in Iraq and Syria attempting to eradicate ISIS, who are Muslims.
Well:
Gen. Talib al Kenani commands the elite American-trained counter terrorist forces that have been leading the fight against ISIS for two years. ... His family was relocated to the U.S. for their safety, and he’d had plans to see them next week, until he was told not to bother.
That's from CBS. "We thought we were partners with our American friends, and now we realize that we’re just considered terrorists," al-Kenani said.
Good stuff.
Anti-ISIS forces took back almost a quarter of the group's territory in 2016, a recent analysis found.